Naples Grande Beach Resort Caters to Mom for Mother’s Day

The resort's curated spread of Mother's Day delights are available to enjoy from the comfort of home.

Mother’s Day may look a little different this year, but the desire to honor and celebrate the women in our lives remains. The epicurean minds at the Naples Grande Beach Resort are hard at work to create celebratory spreads for mom in this social distancing climate. The resort is offering a Mother’s Day Feast To-Go for families looking to celebrate moms safely at home without the added stresses of cooking.

The $89 spread serves four people and features beef short ribs, braised for 24 hours, mixed green salad, roasted garlic potato puree, sautéed asparagus, roasted seasonal vegetables, dinner rolls, and apple pie.

For those missing the resort’s iconic Bloody Mary Bar, diners can add a Bloody Mary Package which includes Naples Grande’s signature homemade mix, a variety of fun delicious toppings, and a bottle of vodka.

All pre-orders can be made via Eventbrite. The meal requires reheating at home and detailed instructions are included in the order. Dietary restrictions unfortunately cannot be accommodated for this fixed menu package. Meals can be picked up Saturday, May 9, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the resort’s valet area. Visit the resort website to view the full menu and place an order.