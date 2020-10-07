Root Awakening at Naples Botanical Garden

The local art scene is slowly emerging from pandemic hibernation and stretching its wings, to the joy of Neapolitan art lovers. Befitting its nurturing environment, the Naples Botanical Garden is launching its second exhibition in recent months. Ten organically shaped, steel and bronze sculptures have been installed throughout the 170-acre oasis as part of “Steve Tobin: Nature Underground,” opening October 1. Tobin’s distinctive freestanding, monumental works emulate nature in many forms¾, specifically roots for this show. The garden’s theme for the 2020-2021 season is “Roots: Power of the Unseen,” so various programs will invite guests to physically and conceptually contemplate the underground structures that give plants life. During your visit, stop by Kapnick Hall to view “The Impressionist’s Garden: Plein Air Paintings by Paul Arsenault,” on display until November 8. And, as a special way of thanking first responders and essential workers, the garden is offering free entry to that group as part of its Community Appreciation Program through December 31.