Sail Away with Your Four-Legged Friend

If you are the owner of a well-trained dog that would welcome a few hours of running, swimming, and playing catch while enjoying the sunshine and sand, then Bark on the Ark might be for you. Once a month, Pure Florida offers the opportunity for pet parents to cruise to Keewaydin Island with one dog aboard the M/V Edison Explorer. The open-air vessel departs from Tin City June 8 at 8 a.m. for a morning date with fellow dog owners and their paw-some buddies. Cost is $59 per person and includes one dog per ticket. Reservations are required.