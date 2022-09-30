Savor Scampi Alla Scampi at Pazzo! Cucina Italiana

Sometimes, you just crave a classic—like Scampi Alla Scampi, the version of the buttery, garlicky Italian American mainstay at Naples dining landmark Pazzo! Cucina Italiana. Chef Abel Tirado combines seven fresh jumbo Gulf shrimp sautéed in garlic with white wine and lemon, then adds a little oomph with a hint of Meyer lemon and house-made clam stock. The chef plates the sauce and shrimp atop a light Meyer lemon risotto, then caps it all with house-made Calabrian chili oil, a sprinkling of fresh chives, and an oven-dried Meyer lemon slice. The scampi has graced the menu’s antipasti list since the restaurant opened its doors in 1995, proof that diners know a good tradition when they taste one.