A World of Delights Awaits at LoLa 41

At LoLa 41, a single meal can span continents, all from a table in downtown Naples. The restaurant uses geography as a guiding concept, specifically the forty-first parallel north—a latitude line that circles the globe and intersects destinations as diverse as Southeast Asia, the Mediterranean, and Latin America. Menu items invite diners on a culinary journey of global flavors. The voyage might begin with dishes like tuna crispy rice or yellowtail crudo and follow with heartier fare, such as Korean beef bulgogi or Mediterranean grilled chicken. LoLa 41 is also well known for its sushi and features classics—such as tuna and salmon rolls—as well as more adventurous specialty rolls, such as the Maruko (avocado and shrimp tempura topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, and eel sauce).

“The menu draws from global traditions … but it’s presented in a way that feels fun and inviting rather than challenging,” says Katharine Schade, LoLa 41’s CEO. “There’s always something familiar to anchor you and something new to discover. In a destination market, that combination matters: guests want a place they can bring a first-timer and a table of regulars in the same week and have it work for both groups.”

The beverage program charts a similar international course and includes the LoLa Spritz (crafted with yuzu liqueur, Aperol, elderflower, and prosecco) and the Spicy Flamingo (featuring Ghost Tequila, watermelon, agave nectar, and lime). Other noteworthy concoctions are the gin-based Garden Party martini and the mezcal-forward Smokeshow. With its stylish interior, energetic atmosphere, and menus inspired by flavors from across the map, LoLa 41 connects guests to a world of tastes, reinforcing the notion that exceptional dining truly does transcend borders.