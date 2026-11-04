Grand Prix-Inspired Fun Arrives at Inn on Fifth

Experience Formula 1 in Naples style at Inn on Fifth, where two days of Grand Prix-inspired experiences will bring motorsports, luxury, dining, and philanthropy together.

On November 7, the hotel will transform for the second annual Grand Prix Royale , a black-tie gala benefiting Naples Cancer Advisors. The immersive evening will take guests around a “Grand Circuit” inspired by destinations including Monaco, Monza, Singapore, Las Vegas, Miami, and Abu Dhabi. The Grand Prix Royale includes:

Red-carpet arrival featuring Ferrari and exotic supercars

F1 racing simulator competition and casino tables with luxury prizes

Chef-curated cuisine and premium open bar

Luxury showcases, style awards and live and silent auctions

Live music and poolside dancing under the stars

The celebration continues on November 8 with the F1 Brazil Watch Party & Brunch , featuring a chef-crafted brunch, bubbly bar with bottomless mimosas and Bellinis, and live viewing of the Brazilian Grand Prix from the ballroom lounge or poolside terrace.

Reservations for both events are required and can be made online. For those looking to make a weekend of it, guests can enjoy 20 percent-off stays when booking with the code “GRAND.”