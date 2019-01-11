Shop luxury at 3 of our favorite local retailers

This well-appointed designer showroom on Naples’ Third Street South is the epitome of chic sophistication. Here, the pages of Vogue come to life through fashions by Brunello Cucinelli, Michael Kors, Oscar de la Renta, and Emilio Pucci, among many others. The store’s newly redesigned Shoetique and jewelry gallery would make Carrie Bradshaw feel as if she’s died and gone to heaven. And the glam doesn’t stop with the perfect outfit; Marissa Collections also offers personal styling services, including makeup and skin care.

This homegrown business elevates skin and hair care to another level by using only natural and organic ingredients, meaning its line is free of common chemical offenders hiding in most commercial products. Its coastal-inspired shops boast favorites such as the loofah soap (above), a vegetable glycerin soap and loofah in one. It’s easy to see why this small business has made such a large impact and has expanded to 11 locations, including Fifth Avenue South and Tin City.

This family-owned store relocated from Cape Cod to Fifth Avenue South in 1997, bringing with it a vast selection of furniture, accessories, and gifts. The showroom features a series of vignettes meant to inspire the inner decorator in every passerby. Found just the right item for your summer home? Fret not: Peach Tree Designs can take care of shipping in case that 6-foot-tall Moroccan mirror won’t fit in the overhead.