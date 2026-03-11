Shop STARability Foundation’s Makers Market

STARability Foundation will host its Second Annual Makers Market, taking place at the THRIVEability Garden at River Park Community Center in Naples on March 21. From 9 a.m. to noon, this free, family-friendly event welcomes spring with a vibrant morning of local shopping and celebration of inclusive entrepreneurship.

The Makers Market will feature STARability’s participants exhibiting handcrafted products alongside local businesses and community partners. Browse and shop a variety of offerings including jewelry, candles, home goods, plants, garden activities, baked goods, coffee, and more, all while supporting meaningful employment and skill-building opportunities for adults with autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

The Makers Market highlights STARability’s entrepreneurship curriculum, which empowers individuals with autism and IDD to develop business skills, build confidence, and gain hands-on experience. Proceeds from the event directly support STARability programs and services.

STARability is currently inviting local businesses, artisans and entrepreneurs to participate as vendors. For vendor inquiries or additional information, visit starability.org.