Shop STARability’s Home Collection Liquidation Sale

As STARability Foundation continues preparations for its future campus and expanded programming, the organization will close its Home Collection store in July.

Located in the Naples Design District, the Home Collection has served as a destination for upscale furniture, home décor, and unique finds while helping support the organization’s mission of transforming the lives of people with autism and other developmental disabilities. The Home Collection will begin a liquidation sale on June 11, offering 50 percent-off all merchandise. The store’s final day of operation will be July 8.

Following the store’s closure, STARability’s development and marketing team will relocate into the Home Collection space. This transition will free up space within the organization’s current facility to support additional program operations and phased staffing growth as STARability prepares for its move to the new campus next year.

Community members are encouraged to visit the Home Collection during the final sale.

For more information about STARability Foundation and its programs, visit STARability.org.