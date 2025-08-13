Six Editor-Approved Road Trip Essentials

Restful Ride

All-in-One Ultimate travel pillow ($40), Travelrest

I struggle to sleep while on the road or in planes, so this uniquely shaped, inflatable travel pillow garnered my glance. Worn like a messenger bag, this plush travel accessory attaches to both car and airline seats and, when deflated, folds to a compact size. —Jane E. Enos, editor in chief

H2O to Go

Insulated water bottle in Star Neutron ($55), Coldest

You won’t forget to stay hydrated with this colorful bottle—from a Florida-based company, no less—poised in a nearby cupholder (it’s guaranteed to fit in 99 percent of them). And should you be on the road 36 hours later, this water bottle will ensure your beverage is still cold. —Gaylene Salomons, senior editor

Snack Roulette

Snack Spinner ($30 for small size), GöBe

If your kids are like mine, then snacking is a near-constant activity—even more so on long car rides. That’s why I love GöBe’s spill-resistant containers that you can fill with up to five snacks (my kids’ favorites are the Bear brand fruit rolls and Spudsy Sweet Potato Poppers). The best part? Kids can rotate through the various options with the push of a button, effectively turning snack time into playtime. —Mary Murray, executive editor

Ultimate Car Grub

Healthy Snack Station ($130), The Good Grocer



Why stand in line at Buc-ee’s when The Good Grocer can make all your snack dreams come true? Choose among several snack packages, including vegan and gluten-free options, tailored to the size and tastes of your crew. If your family includes teenagers, go for the 70-piece snack station with healthy (and healthy-ish) fare. That and portable WiFi should keep them happy for a few hours. —Daphne Nikolopoulos, editorial director

Take Cover

Stripe travel blanket in stone/creme ($98), Kashwére

For maximum comfort in the car and beyond, my next adventure will include a travel blanket. Kashwére’s half-size iteration in the brand’s signature Chenilla Fine fabric with its own pouch offers a compelling combo of coziness and convenience. —Allison Wolfe Reckson, managing editor

Cold Snap

Versatemp 28-quart portable electric cooler ($170), Igloo

Need to pack some sustenance for your road trip or final destination, but worried about food safety when the car gets steamy in the Florida heat? This portable electric cooler chills without ice but can also shift gears to keep things warm—all powered by your vehicle’s 12V auxiliary power outlet. —Kristen Desmond LeFevre, contributing editor