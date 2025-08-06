Indulge in a Scalloping Staycation in Crystal River

This summer, dive into one of the Gulf’s most unforgettable experiences with the Scalloping Package from Paddletail Waterfront Lodge, A Trademark Collection by Wyndham, in Crystal River. Available now through September 24, the scalloping package combines classic Florida fun with the comforts of a waterfront lodge. Plus it, ends with a chef-prepared, cook-your-catch dinner.

Starting at $892 for two, mid-week stays include: two nights at the Paddletail Waterfront Lodge; guided scalloping tour with one of Crystal River’s top captains, plus snorkel, mask, and fins; a chef-prepared dinner featuring your own fresh-caught scallops; and a welcome amenity bag, including scalloping tips, two mesh gathering bags, scallop recipes, stickers, and Sun Bum lip balm.

Scalloping is suitable for divers of all levels. Guests will explore shallow seagrass beds, scanning for bay scallops within. Armed with snorkel gear and a mesh bag, guests simply scoop up their catch and enjoy the thrill of harvesting their own seafood. Once back at the dock, guests may clean the scallops themselves (or have them cleaned for a fee) and drop them at the Tiki Bar for dinner.

To help protect local waters, guests are asked not to toss empty shells back into the bay.

Hotel guests bringing their own boat have access to boat slips, a boat ramp, and overnight trailer parking for a fee. Guests can also book separate scalloping tours and cook-your-catch meals through the lodge.

For more information or to book, visit paddletaillodge.com or call (866) 930-8730.