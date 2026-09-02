Find Meaningful Friendships with Elevate SWFL

Tired of trying to make friends at a local bar? A new center in Bonita Springs called Elevate SWFL seeks to help adults stay active while meeting new people through team sports and other wellness activities. Co-founders Kristi Kandel, Chelsea Lingelbach, and Julia Alessi all played sports when they were younger, but Kandel notes those connections disappeared as adults. After finding that friendships formed over drinks didn’t feel genuine, the trio decided to create Elevate SWFL.

The space opened in June with sport leagues and scrambles, inviting adults to play beach volleyball, basketball, and other sports. Scrambles with randomized teams let individuals drop in, play, and connect with people. “Our goal is to reduce the friction between helping people get to know each other and becoming friends,” Kandel explains. She says later phases are planned to include a wellness center with a gym, cafe, cryosauna, and more. In the meantime, beyond sports, Kandel points to events like a farmers market and pop-up fitness classes that create immediate opportunities to meet new people and explore community offerings. Says Kandel, “The overarching [questions are] these: how do you meet people who choose to live in our community, and how do we do it in a healthy, active, positive way? We live in paradise for a reason; we might as well enjoy it with some awesome friends.”