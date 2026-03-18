Sophisticated Pop Ups to Shop on Third Street South

La Bonne Vie is back and better than ever on Third Street South in Naples. The annual pop-up shop was traditionally held at Camargo Courtyard, but it expanded to include The Balcony Boutiques above Tony’s Off Third in November. High-end brands Addison Bay and Hill House Home occupy the balcony space.

“Hill House Home is famous for its Nap Dress,” says Danielle Vigliotti, who handles business development and strategic marketing for Third Street South. She says the brand became a viral hit during COVID-19 and has expanded into a full lifestyle collection, inclusive of accessories, children’s clothing, and home items. Vigliotti also notes the brand’s timelessness. “It really speaks to that multigenerational shopper.”

Shoppers can find Addison Bay next door. This brand specializes in chic athletic wear for on and off the court. “It’s perfect for the tennis or pickleball gal and also for running errands,” Vigliotti says.

Designer Ala von Auersperg, who crafts upscale resort wear, is set up at Camargo Courtyard. Her eponymous brand’s colorful caftans, dresses, pants, and other items are designed to be lightweight and easy to pack. Von Auersperg previously participated in La Bonne Vie and has her own store this season, Vigliotti explains.

Vigliotti emphasizes that La Bonne Vie, which runs through April, is an opportunity for independent designers to shine. “It allows younger, more emerging brands to have a retail presence,” she says. “It also allows the community to support these independent brands. Third Street South tries to offer special, unique items individuals can’t find in other places.”