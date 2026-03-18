Find Community with the Naples Ladies Social Group

Looking for new friends in town? You’re in good company. More than 9,000 members have joined the Naples Ladies Social Group via the organization’s Facebook page, which boasts 1,000 active members participating in a private group chat for scheduling events. Maureen Sullivan co-founded the social group in February 2024 when she was looking for friends herself. Since then, she says the group has hosted wide-ranging events, attracting members who typically range from 55 to 75 years old.

The group’s most popular event is the monthly beach sunset gathering, which Sullivan says is particularly good for newcomers. Some women are nervous about attending for the first time, “but we always greet them and make sure someone stays with them [and] introduces them to other people,” she explains. “Almost always, at the end of those events, newcomers will say, ‘Thank you so much for making me feel welcome.’”

Other events include a weekly walking group, pickleball lessons, dinners, and yoga on the beach, to name a few. “We’re like [a matchmaking group] for women in Naples, only it’s for friends and not for dates,” jokes Sullivan. And like a dating site, she says she knows the club is successful when members don’t need to return. “Some of our earliest members don’t come anymore because they have found their circle [of close friends],” she notes. “That’s mission accomplished.”