Soulful Tunes & Food

Local country singer Ben Allen is partnering with Naples restaurateur Todd Brooks to open Ben Allen’s Grill & Pub.

The restaurant, which will be located at the former Brooks Burgers restaurant at 12655 Tamiami Trail East, is schedule to debut at the end of June. It will blend country music with comfort foods such as pizza, pasta and burgers. The Grand Opening will feature a performance by the Ben Allen Band.

Allen, who resides in Estero, came late to the field of music. Even though he grew up listening to religious hymns in church and sang in the choir, he didn’t step in front of a professional microphone until the age of 31. Some of his best-known songs include “Walk the Moon,” “Loving You Right Now” and “Small Town Cowboy.”

“I wanted to create not only a restaurant, but a venue where local musicians can find a home,” said Allen. “It feels like going back to my roots. I stepped on a stage for the first time ever in a small venue like Ben Allen’s Backyard. We will provide a stage where artists perform close to the audience, play shows, learn what people want to hear and learn how to entertain. I want Ben Allen’s Backyard to be a place where people can go to experience the magic of that.”

In addition to live music and the award-winning burgers of Todd Brooks, Ben Allen’s Grill & Pub will feature tableside popcorn with a house-made bourbon butter sauce, an outdoor bar and pool table, and 20 TV screens—including a 10 feet X 6 feet screen in the backyard.