Surprise Arts Grants Awarded

Arts and culture nonprofits play a role in supporting the local economy, tourism, and the overall emotional well-being of the community through a diverse range of programs, exhibits, classes, and concerts. As a result of recent state budget cuts, Collier Community Foundation (CCF), a public charity that pools donations to fund the work of local nonprofits, announced surprise grants of $250,000 to 14 local arts and culture organizations, enabling these nonprofits to continue vital programs and operations.

United Arts Collier, an organization that has been supporting all arts in Collier County for 40 years, was one of the recipients. Executive Director Elysia Dawn, who works to develop mutually beneficial collaborations and partnerships among local arts organizations, greeted the news by saying, “This grant will have a significant impact on our ability to continue offering our services to the community, and it invigorates us to keep doing all we can to serve all the arts for all of Collier.”

These unrestricted grants were made possible through $220,000 in CCF funding and $30,000 from community partner Rooms to Go. CCF’s president and CEO, Eileen Connolly-Keesler, recognizes the foundation’s proactive board leadership. “We are fortunate and grateful that we are able to rapidly respond to pressing community needs,” she says.