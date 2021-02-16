“SWFL Climate Compass Series” Features Prominent Speakers

Growing Climate Solutions is introducing a free, three-part, virtual speaker series to address the changing climate and its impact on the region. The “SWFL Climate Compass Series” will feature prominent national speakers discussing critical aspects of climate changing climate, including politics, maritime activity, and real estate. Here’s the lineup:

February 24: A Conservative Approach to Solving Climate Change will be presented by former U.S. Congressman Bob Inglis (R-South Carolina) who is executive director of republicEn.org, a grassroots community of more than 10,000 advocating free-enterprise solutions to climate change.

March 24: The Nexus of Our Climate, Oceans, and Security: Challenges and Opportunities will be presented by Ret. Rear Admiral Jonathan White, now an advisory board member for the Center for Climate and Security and president/CEO of the Consortium for Ocean Leadership.

April 21: The Coastal Real Estate Reckoning is Already Happening will be presented by Wharton School of Business Professor Benjamin Keys, also a faculty research fellow at the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Growing Climate Solutions formed in 2019 as a partnership between the Community Foundation of Collier County, Southwest Florida Community Foundation, Florida Gulf Coast University, and Conservancy of Southwest Florida. It has expanded to include community leaders from the business, health, civic, faith, and nonprofit sectors across the five-county region.

The goals of Growing Climate Solutions and its speaker series are to “build climate awareness, protect natural assets, engage and empower community leaders, ensure a prosperous and healthy community, and increase the visibility of local climate action,” says Ana Puszkin-Chevlin, Ph.D., regional director for Growing Climate Solutions.

Registration is free: GrowingClimateSolutions.org/events.