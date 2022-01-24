T42 Offers Small Plates and Private Label Wines

Anthony Quattrochi doesn’t just want you to have dinner at T42 in Estero. He wants you to have an experience.

Although he’s worked in restaurants since he was 16, he was most deeply impressed by the years he spent at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, where he worked every food and beverage position in the resort. “I came to realize that hospitality boiled down to just treating people like people,” says Quattrochi. “You want to give them great service and exceed their expectations, but in the end it comes down to respect.”

When he opened T42 in February of 2021, those were his guiding principles. The restaurant concept is built around the communal enjoyment of small plates, many of which are based on traditional Italian dishes and American bistro classics. They include charcuterie assortments, flatbreads, crostini, sliders, and pasta alongside more elaborate seafood and meat offerings. “Our format encourages guests to try a range of foods and flavor profiles,” he says, “without committing themselves to an entrée they may not even finish.”

On the liquid side of the menu, Quattrochi has also been an innovator. He sources his own line of private label wines from different regions in Italy and serves proprietary T42 spirits as well. Markups are low, and wines are priced to sell: house wines cost $9 per glass or $30 per bottle, and nothing on the reserve list exceeds $100. He is building an exclusive Wine Club, which he will cap at 300 members who will eventually have private access to the restaurant one night each week. Top local musicians provide live entertainment and guests are encouraged to savor and linger.

“It all comes down to making people feel at home,” he says, “and bending over backward to provide a great experience.”