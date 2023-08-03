Tarpon Bay Unveils Seafood Treasures Special

Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa in Bonita Springs recently unveiled a summer dining special at Tarpon Bay, the resort’s signature restaurant. Dubbed Seafood Treasures, the special highlights locally-sourced ingredients and expert wine pairings throughout a three-course meal.

The summer special features a three-course meal curated by Tarpon Bay’s Chef de Cuisine Jonathan Egged. The meal begins with an amuse-bouche and the first course of a gourmet salad, followed by the entrée course of pan-seared shrimp and a petite filet, served with roasted cauliflower mash. The experience finishes with a delicious house-made sweet for guests to enjoy.

The dining special is available daily through the end of September. It is $55 per person with Canvas wine pairings, or $68 per person with Director’s Choice wine pairings.

For more information or to make a reservation at Tarpon Bay, call (239) 390-4295 or click here.