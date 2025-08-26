The Baker Museum Receives High Honors

There are an estimated 33,000 museums in the United States. The Baker Museum at Artis—Naples recently received accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums, placing it among the top 3 percent of museums in the country. This is the highest national recognition for a museum. Achieving this prestigious designation requires a rigorous process that evaluates all areas of a museum’s operations, from education and collections stewardship to governance, planning, and community engagement.

“Accreditation with the American Alliance of Museums is a testament to the incredible work and dedication of the Artis—Naples team and the unwavering support of the community,” says The Baker Museum Director and Chief Curator Courtney McNeil. “It reflects the care we take with every exhibition, every school partnership, and every visitor experience. We are honored to share this achievement with all who have championed and supported the museum over the past 25 years.” All ages are invited to The Baker Museum the last Wednesday of each month, 6-9 p.m., for Art After Hours, a free evening of art and entertainment at one of Southwest Florida’s finest art museums.