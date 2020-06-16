The Collective is Ready to Inspire

The Collective, the Naples Design District’s new interior design mecca, opened its first phase of businesses at the beginning of June. With three floors of shops offering interior design inspiration, The Collective is comprised of curated home furnishing businesses and art galleries that showcase a mix of products and services to suit any style. The Collective caters to those who feel inspired to build, renovate, or experiment with new designs for their homes. Guests can plan their home projects from the architecture to the finishing touches, with product sourcing, finishes, art, and décor resources all housed within the destination’s three floors.

Visit The Collective‘s website for information on the vendors that are open, hours, and appointments.