Wear the Bear to Support COVID-19 Relief

The Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation (NCHCF), Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, and AHEAD USA, have come up with a unique Father’s Day gift that is the true definition of the gift that keeps on giving. A limited-edition hat, highlighted by the iconic Golden Bear wearing a face mask, and the words “Wear the Bear. Show You Care.” is part of an initiative to fund the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other needs for front-line health care workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now through Father’s Day, for every $100 donated, the NCHCF will match the donation and send you the limited-edition hat. All proceeds from the The “Wear the Bear. Show You Care.” initiative will support the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

“The greatest gift any parent can receive is a healthy child,” said Barbara Nicklaus, founder and chair of the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation. “During this pandemic, children with life-threatening conditions continue to need medical attention. We have to protect them and the people who care for them.”

Donations can be made on the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation website. Keep the “Wear the Bear. Show You Care.” hat for yourself, or give it to someone special as a Father’s Day gift, with your message of hope and healing.