Wilmington Trust is not your typical wealth management firm. It has quietly and effectively been focused on the needs of ultra-highnet-worth families, endowments & foundations, and family businesses, for over 120 years. Here in Naples, the team has collectively lived and worked for over 100 years.

But how are we different?

• Advice on Advice—Collaborate with your full complement of advisors to ensure maximum efficiency across all aspects of your

financial landscape.

• Clarity—Wilmington Trust maintains a transparent “single source of truth” that encompasses financial data, investment management, trust and estate planning, private investments, operating entities, exit planning, risk management, philanthropy, and liquidity.

• Diligence—Provide multidisciplinary, intensely integrated analysis, and advice that is regularly revisited and fine-tuned.

• Family Legacy Planning—Cultivate, coordinate, implement, and foster effective family governance, succession planning, financial education, and strategic philanthropy.

• Goals Based Investing—Engage a three-pronged investment approach that leverages (1) lifestyle cash flow; (2) risk adjusted growth of capital; and (3) aspirational passions and pursuits.

Great wealth leads to great complexity. Great complexity demands constant vigilance. This is exactly why Wilmington Trust exists.

850 PARK SHORE DRIVE, NAPLES, FL

239-313-1583 | CEDWARDS1@WILMINGTONTRUST.COM