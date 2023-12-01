Glenn Midnet, founder and CEO of Design West, boasts an impressive 40-year career in the interior design industry, marked by nationally and internationally renowned design projects. With a new showroom set to open on Fifth Avenue South in Naples, Midnet’s multifaceted design background and seasoned leadership experience will be invaluable assets to Downtown Naples.

Midnet leads Design West with a commitment to turning clients’ visions into reality through the innovative “Design Profile” approach. From concept to completion, Midnet and his team of top industry professionals consistently deliver award-winning interiors.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Midnet’s dedication to philanthropy shines through his creation of Furniture for the Cure, a distinctive furniture line featuring artistic designs incorporating the breast cancer ribbon. As the U.S. patent holder for this line, Glenn actively raises awareness and funds for breast cancer research, a cause close to his heart in memory of his late mother.

Midnet’s upcoming showroom on Fifth Avenue South in Naples is a testament to his vision for Design West’s continued growth and success. Under Midnet’s leadership, Design West’s commitment to excellence and personalized attention continues to make each finished space as special as the unique stories that inspire them.

9118 STRADA PL., SUITE 8130, NAPLES, FL

239-514-1234 | DWEST.COM