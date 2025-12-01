Southwest Florida is rapidly becoming a destination for exceptional heart care, and the Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH) Rooney Heart Institute is at the forefront of that transformation. In recent years, NCH has made significant investments in facilities, technology, and talent with a clear goal: to build one of the most advanced cardiovascular programs in the country.

Recently, the NCH Rooney Heart Institute celebrated the onboarding of its esteemed chief of cardiothoracic surgery, Dr. Thomas Caranasos. Its vision now takes another major step forward with the addition of Dr. Joseph Lamelas, a leader in cardiac surgery and a pioneer in minimally invasive techniques.

Dr. Lamelas is internationally recognized for his contributions to cardiac surgery, having performed more than 18,000 procedures and mentored over 1,000 surgeons around the globe. He is best known for developing the “Miami Method,” a minimally invasive approach to repairing heart valves and other cardiac conditions that eliminates the need for a traditional open-heart incision. This innovation allows for faster recovery, less pain, lower risk of infection, and improved patient outcomes.

The arrival of Dr. Lamelas further strengthens the institute’s commitment to advancing cardiovascular care. The NCH Rooney Heart Institute has expanded its subspecialty services, enhanced diagnostic and imaging capabilities, and developed an integrated model of care that places patients at the center of every decision. From prevention and early detection to intervention and rehabilitation, patients receive a seamless continuum of care under one roof. For the Southwest Florida community, this means access to advanced, life-saving heart care close to home.

This is more than growth: It’s transformation. And it’s driven by a shared belief that patients deserve the best care, the least invasive treatments, and the fastest path to living longer, happier, and healthier lives.

