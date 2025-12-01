Richard McCanna is the owner of Roof Design & Sheet Metal, a family-owned local business with deep roots in the South Florida roofing industry. With years of experience working on all types of roofing systems, both commercial and residential, he and his team have the know-how to manage any roofing project of any size through completion. Before choosing to open his own company, McCanna worked for decades with local roofing contractors developing extensive skills across all types of roof systems, honing customer loyalty through honesty and integrity, and learning what materials and methods succeed or do not succeed with longevity. McCanna used that level of knowledge and professionalism to create Roof Design & Sheet Metal.

McCanna leads a team of highly skilled roofers who provide top-level roof services to protect property, boost value, and provide high-quality roofing services at competitive prices. The Roof Design & Sheet Metal team supplies new roof installations for all types of construction, roof maintenance and repair for all types of roofs, and complete full-roof replacements at the largest scale. Because McCanna is a local roofer who understands the nuances of Florida weather, you can rest assured that work provided by him and his team at Roof Design & Sheet Metal will hold up to the harshest of South Florida weather conditions. When you choose Roof Design & Sheet Metal, you choose the best in Naples.

221 27th Street N.W.

Naples, FL 34120

239-878-7807

roofdesignnaples.com