The Florida 20: Must-Do Sunshine State Staples

Ride Through the Everglades on an Airboat

The first or final step in any full-Floridian conversion should be an airboat ride through the Everglades—or, as Florida author and activist Marjory Stoneman Douglas coined it, our “River of Grass.” Both a haven for endangered species and a critical water source for millions, the Everglades holds ecological significance beyond Florida; it’s the largest subtropical wetland in North America, and Everglades National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visit outfitters like Everglades Swamp Tours in Fort Lauderdale or Wooten’s Everglades Airboat Tours in rural Ochopee for the ride of your life.

See A Live Mermaid Show at Weeki Wachee

For a dose of Florida’s signature quirky camp, head to Weeki Wachee Spring State Park in Spring Hill and take your seats for the live mermaid show. The performances have enchanted audiences since 1947, the height of Florida’s pre–theme park roadside-attraction era. Set in a crystal-clear first-magnitude spring and viewed from a submerged theater, the old-school show features real (human) mermaids performing underwater ballets while breathing from hidden air hoses.

Watch a Rocket Launch from the Space Coast

Sunbathing on a rumbling beach as you track a rocket launch is a true only-in-Florida experience. The Space Coast has been a launchpad for interstellar exploration for decades, treasured for its eastern coastline (rockets launch eastward to take advantage of Earth’s rotation and increase payload) and safe over-Atlantic flight path. Anchored by the Kennedy Space Center and the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, the region has dedicated viewing areas to take in takeoffs for various missions, including SpaceX, NASA, and United Launch Alliance (ULA), as well as prime “front-row seating” at beaches and parks in Titusville and Cocoa Beach.

Kayak the Peace River

Enter Old Florida by kayaking the Peace River, a slow-moving, tea-colored waterway winding through Southwest Florida’s fossil-rich interior. Fed by springs and rain, the river is relatively shallow—good for beginners—and beloved for what hides beneath its sandy bottom: prehistoric shark teeth, mammoth and mastodon bones, and other Ice Age remnants still unearthed by paddlers today. Even if your excursion returns no treasures, you’ll be treated to serene sights including oak canopies and abundant wildlife like grazing cattle, wading birds, and sunning gators and turtles.

Snorkel in Devil’s Den Spring

Plunge into prehistoric Florida at Devil’s Den Spring, a subterranean spring beneath a collapsed limestone cave in Williston. Descend a short stairway into the cavern and find yourself immersed in crystal-clear, 72-degree water below a rocky ceiling pierced by shafts of natural light, an eerie and ethereal experience. Fossils dating back millions of years have also been discovered here, lending the spring an ancient mystique. Only snorkeling and diving are allowed in the den, and reservations are required.

Welcome the Night at Mallory Square’s Sunset Celebration

Close your day the Key West way with the nightly sunset celebration at Mallory Square, where crowds of misfits gather as reliably as the sinking golden sun. Part street fair, part ritual (expect rounds of applause for both the sun and the scene), the social spectacle includes jugglers, musicians, fortune tellers, acrobats, onlookers, and what can only be described as oddities. It’s easy to imagine the ghosts of Ernest Hemingway and Jimmy Buffett lingering nearby; they’d be proud to see the funky, freewheeling spirit of the Conch Republic still very much intact.

Cheer at a University of Florida vs. Florida State University Rivalry Game

Soak in Florida fandom at full throttle at this iconic rivalry game. Played annually since 1958, usually around Thanksgiving, the epic Sunshine Showdown divides households, fires up tailgates, and makes these college towns even rowdier than usual. Whether you’re packed into UF’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (better known as The Swamp) or FSU’s Doak S. Campbell Stadium, you’ll be swept away by spirited chants, Tomahawk Chops, Gator Chomps, body paint, and long-held traditions in the war for the Florida Cup. The 2026 game will take place November 27 in Tallahassee.

Eat Around the World at Epcot

From avocado margaritas in Mexico (our recommended starting point) to tartine aux fromages in France, eating—and drinking—around the world at Epcot is a decidedly adult take on Disney and a fun way to taste the globe without ever leaving the state. It’s practically a Central Florida rite of passage, with many a freshly legal Floridian opting to spend their twenty-first birthday in a (not so?) memorable fashion. Grab a World Showcase Passport for the journey and meet cast members from all over to collect a note in their native language.

Hunt for Ghosts in St. Augustine

Take a walk on the dark side in the nation’s oldest city. Founded in 1565, St. Augustine hides centuries of history in its coquina-walled forts and narrow streets, setting the stage for spooky, supernatural encounters. Guided walking and trolley tours—such as those by Ghost City Tours and Old Town Trolley Tours—introduce guests to storied sites like the Old Jail and historic cemeteries, blending cold-hard facts with spine-tingling tales. Skeptic or believer, the possibility of flickering lantern light, echoing footsteps, and restless spirits proves the past isn’t totally dead and buried here.

Go Flats Fishing in the Ten Thousand Islands

Test your angling expertise in the Ten Thousand Islands, a quiet pocket along Florida’s southwest coast near Everglades City. Using techniques like sight casting, fly fishing, and live bait in mangrove-lined tidal creeks and flats, hopeful fishers come to hook such species as redfish, snook, tarpon, and sea trout—a challenging feat when you consider the stealth, patience, skill, and situational awareness needed to read subtle water conditions and cast accurately to wary shallow-water fish. Fish on or not, it’s a rewarding immersion into one of Florida’s most untamed marine landscapes.

Witness the Daytona 500

Fuel your need for speed at the Daytona 500, the official kickoff to NASCAR season and the crown jewel of American stock car racing. Held each February at the Daytona International Speedway, the Great American Race is equal parts sporting event and spectacle, drawing die-hard fans, celebrities, and casual spectators alike. Even if you don’t follow racing, the pageantry, roar of the engines, and sheer velocity (cars whiz by at nearly 200 miles per hour!) make it a defining Florida thrill. Rev your engines for the 2027 race, scheduled for February 21.

Tour Henry Flagler’s Private Railcar

Gilded Age grandeur is on full display at the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, where you can step into Palm Beach’s heyday and tour Henry Flagler’s private railcar. Built in 1889, Railcar No. 91 transported the Founding Father and his guests in opulence as they shaped Florida’s east coast by rail. Time your visit right and pair it with afternoon tea service during season in the Beaux Arts–style Flagler Kenan Pavilion or a Christmas tour, when Whitehall glows with seasonal splendor and Palm Beach’s glorious yesteryear feels present.

Stay at Jules’ Undersea Lab

Beyond the room rate, you’ll need something else to be eligible to overnight in Jules’ Undersea Lab: your open-water scuba certification. Accessible only by diving, the former research laboratory sits 21 feet below the surface in a Key Largo lagoon and is the world’s only fully underwater hotel. Guests enter through a hatch and spend the night savoring amenities like air-conditioning, hot showers, and even pizza—delivered by diver and best enjoyed with porthole views of passing fish. Whether you’re drawn by the novelty or nostalgia (the lab opened in the 1970s and the stay still includes an educational component), it’s a throwback to Florida’s anything-is-possible era.

Party at Gasparilla Pirate Festival

Unleash your inner buccaneer when you let loose at Tampa’s annual Gasparilla Pirate Festival, the third-largest parade in the country. Dating to 1904, the citywide spectacle hosted by Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla arises each winter when the (fictional?) pirate José Gaspar leads a flotilla to “invade” downtown and demand the key to the city from the mayor, kicking off a day of cannon fire, bead-tossing, and costumed revelers lining Bayshore Boulevard. Go all in on pirate regalia or simply swashbuckle from the sidelines. Either way, the festival offers a window into Tampa’s playful pirating history and flair for theatrics, plus a Floridian spin on Mardi Gras–level fanfare. The next festival on the horizon is slated for January 30.

Shell on Sanibel and Captiva

Shelling on Sanibel and Captiva islands is many a Floridian’s favorite pastime, but the activity draws visitors from all over—that’s because some of the best shelling in the world can be found here. Thanks to their east-west orientation and gently sloping shores, these barrier islands collect an astonishing variety of intact shells, from delicate angel wings and rare junonias to lightning whelks and alphabet cones. Early mornings after a storm are prime time to adopt the “Sanibel Stoop,” the posture assumed by generations of beachcombers; just make sure to avoid collecting live marine life like starfish and sand dollars, which is prohibited under Florida law. Shelling is a meditative reminder that in Florida, some of the sweetest souvenirs come and go with the tides.

Swim with Wild Manatees in Crystal River

One of Florida’s most memorable bucket-list checks is also among its gentlest. Crystal River is the only place in the country where it is legal to swim with wild manatees in their natural habitat. Each winter, hundreds of West Indian manatees congregate in the 72-degree springs, offering visitors the chance to respectfully commune with the slow-moving sea cows. The focus here is on conservation and passive observation. If you prefer to kayak, embark on a guided trip with outfitters like Get Up and Go Kayaking through famed spots like Kings Bay and Three Sisters Springs. Come summer, the same waters warm and transform into a hub for scalloping, making Crystal River a year-round destination for classic Florida fun.

Channel Your Inner Greek in Tarpon Springs

In Pinellas County’s Tarpon Springs, Hellenic culture thrives on and around the historic sponge docks. Established in the early 1900s by Greek divers harvesting the abundant sea sponges of the Anclote River, this coastal city is now home to the country’s largest Greek community. Its old-world waterfront still hums with boats, honey- and sesame-scented bakeries, and shops selling komboloi (Greek worry beads). Dine near the water on saganaki flamed tableside, grilled octopus, and syrup-soaked baklava. On weekends and feast days, music and dancing spill into the streets. It’s as close to Greece as you can get without the passport.

Catch a Live “Concert” at Bok Tower Gardens

A concert by the 60-bell carillon at Bok Tower Gardens is unlike any other musical performance. Rising 205 feet above Iron Mountain, the Gothic Revival and Art Deco–style Singing Tower boasts one of the world’s finest carillons, its bells chiming daily across manicured gardens established in the 1920s by Edward Bok, former editor of the Ladies’ Home Journal. During your visit, you can wander or simply sit and listen as melodies drift through the heart of Florida’s citrus country. When in Lake Wales, keep the chills going and test out Spook Hill, the legendary gravity-defying phenomenon where parked vehicles seem to roll uphill.

Attend the NAS Pensacola U.S. Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show

Feel inspired at the Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola U.S. Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show, an annual two-day tradition marking the elite squadron’s return after show season. Held each fall, the thrilling spectacle pairs high-speed aerobatics with patriotic pride as the U.S. Navy’s famed Blue Angels zoom overhead in tight formation. Expect sonic booms, synchronized physics-defying maneuvers, and necks craning skyward all along the Emerald Coast. Best of all, admission is free. The 2026 show flies home November 6-7.

Camp at Dry Tortugas National Park

Even seasoned outdoorsy types are in for a new experience when they camp overnight at Dry Tortugas National Park. On this remote island 70 miles west of Key West, there are no facilities—camping here is undoubtedly primitive—but there are sunsets and stars like you’ve never seen before. The fee is small, but the pre-planning required is extensive: you’ll have to bring all supplies and survival needs including water, the only way to get there with gear is on the Yankee Freedom ferry, and reservations often sell out months in advance. But the hassle is worth it to immerse into divine isolation like few others will ever know.