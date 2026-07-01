Barrio Taqueria Brings Tacos to Fifth Avenue South

A stroll along Naples’ popular Fifth Avenue South reveals plenty of fabulous restaurants offering a broad array of cuisines and ambience. For the most part, these are dine-in places, with few grab-and-go options. A welcome new entry, Barrio Taqueria, serves up quick Mexican fare—but don’t call it fast food. While this eatery is new, owner Sal Muñoz has been serving Neapolitans creative Latin fusion dishes at his other local restaurant, Unidos Latin Kitchen & Bar, for a couple of years. “We wanted to create a more casual place with quick service and just a few tables,” Muñoz says. “We have the same mindset on quality of service and food as at Unidos. We weren’t going to cut things out because it’s casual.”

The lineup showcases the chef’s range and creativity. The requisite taco varieties include beef, chicken, and the trendy birria. In addition to salads, the menu offers three-cheese quesadillas and empanadas filled with chicken and poblanos; beef with olives, sofrito, and golden raisins; and spinach, guava, and goat cheese. Other appealing choices include ropa vieja and a plantain chicken sandwich. Morning people can start the day with chilaquiles, a chorizo-egg burrito, or, on weekends, the Barrio breakfast bowl, featuring eggs, garlic yucca, beans, chorizo, cotija, pickled onion, and cilantro. “It’s meant for families coming downtown,” Muñoz says. “We want to gain the trust of our customers, and the only way we can do that is to make sure we create high-quality items.”