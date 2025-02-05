The French Brasserie Rustique Gets a Makeover

Frequent patrons of The French Brasserie Rustique may be surprised to see crisp, white table linens, velvet draperies framing the sweeping Mediterranean arches, candlelight, and garlands of flowers and foliage. Besides the more elegant ambience, it now offers a steakhouse menu and a host of fine wines to match. Among the steak choices are a 12-ounce butcher-cut bavette steak served with green beans, shallots, and roasted potato; a 12-ounce Australian Wagyu New York strip with béarnaise sauce; and an 8-ounce prime filet mignon with pommes mousseline, crispy fried shallots, and sauce au poivre.

The French earned a 2024 Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence, a designation that recognizes restaurants that are “destinations for serious wine lovers, showing a deep commitment to wine, both in the cellar and through their service team,” according to the magazine. The French was the only Florida restaurant featured in “13 Rising Star Wine Restaurants for 2024” in Wine Spectator’s July issue.

The changes were inspired by Rouge, the little speakeasy chef/owner Vincenzo Betulia carved out of a secluded piece of the restaurant’s dining room in 2023. Now that lush atmosphere and luxe beef are available in the larger dining room as well, along with the upscale wines. The French’s menu also includes favorites, such as roasted Ora king salmon, Mediterranean Dover sole, and Sunday brunch standards.