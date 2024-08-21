The High Points of Lowcountry

Palmetto Bluff, a thriving 20,000-acre residential and recreational preserve, rests within the solitude of South Carolina’s Lowcountry, just west of Hilton Head Island. Within this vibrant expanse sits a halcyon escape: Montage Palmetto Bluff. If you arrive by car, expect about a 5-mile jaunt in from the main road. Though long, it’s a drive to savor, as the ecosystem is abuzz. Red-tailed hawks and bald eagles soar above, and eastern fox squirrels scurry across fecund ground. And that’s just the beginning as far as wildlife goes.

Upon first glance—and all others, for that matter—the property oozes an august Southern charm. While the resort (called the Inn at Palmetto Bluff before Montage’s acquisition) was constructed within the last 20 years, its coastal Georgian architecture melds with its surrounds seamlessly, including the Spanish moss that dangles from the many spidery live oak trees on-site. The ambience beckons languid days and glasses of lemonade, which you can sip each afternoon upon the main building’s porch.

The best way to absorb the thousands of acres of lush maritime forest, miles of paved trails, and contiguous residential neighborhoods and villages is by bicycle. These are complimentary for guests of the resort and available for pickup just a short walk away at the Carriage House in Wilson Village.

There are two villages to explore at Palmetto Bluff: Wilson and Moreland. The first draws its name from Marion and Richard T. Wilson Jr. and the ruins of their winter estate, a four-story manse completed in 1915. Though the home caught fire in 1926, the bases of its massive pillars and steps remain and decorate what is now called the Wilson Village Green, a great place to take in views of the May River and a popular site for weddings. There are dining options and shops to explore within both Wilson and Moreland. Those venturing to the latter won’t want to miss the first and largest of the on-property tree houses, which occupies five stories and presents amazing miles-long vistas.

Montage Palmetto Bluff offers guest rooms, suites, spacious cottages, and even residences, all of which are well-appointed and make good on the brand’s commitment to impeccable hospitality. And these accommodations uphold the remainder of the property’s aesthetic, too. Design is stately yet comfortable, elegant but not extravagant.

The resort is rich in amenities, making it a marvelous spot for families or those traveling alone. Freshwater and saltwater fishing, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and boating are options. If you prefer land activities, book a tennis or pickleball experience or enjoy a game of bocce ball. Croquet, anyone? There’s a court for that, too. If you’re looking for links, play a round at the 7,171-yard May River Golf Course (a Jack Nicklaus Signature Course) or take aim at The Palmetto Bluff Shooting Club, where National Sporting Clays Association–certified instructors share their expertise. For more leisurely living, enjoy the multiple pools on property or indulge in a day of relaxation at Spa Montage, where a full complement of services awaits.

In addition to its amenities, Montage Palmetto Bluff offers a diverse and ever-changing lineup of enrichment programs. Its Well Living series operates from a theme that varies month to month. During my stay in April, Well Living focused on honoring Earth Day, giving guests multiple opportunities to interact with the local environment, as well as the resort’s resident naturalist, Cassie Beato. My time with Beato included a nature walk and inland waterway ecotour, where she dropped some serious knowledge about the area’s mixture of flora and fauna, including the May River’s protected oyster population. For July, Well Living activities will center on celebrating the summer in Lowcountry and incorporate Independence Day–related events, a nature-based scavenger hunt, and the flavors of the South. August’s programming will pay homage to artists who reflect the landscape and cultures of the region.

A day of activity at Palmetto Bluff generates a healthy appetite. For lunch, Fore & Aft serves Mexican-style fare along with pristine views of inland waterways. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are available at Octagon, which is located inside the main building and specializes in seasonally inspired cuisine accented by flavors of the Carolinas. I highly recommend a visit to The River House in Wilson Village—an upscale option offering an array of Southern-style surf and turf—followed by a nightcap downstairs at Hush, an intimate haunt with a speakeasy vibe.

And what better place to close an afternoon in Lowcountry than around a firepit with s’mores? This tradition—one of many at the resort—presents the perfect chance to relive the day’s discoveries and discuss happenings on the horizon.