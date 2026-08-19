Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa Celebrates 25 Years with Deals

Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa is celebrating its twenty-fifth anniversary with deals on stays booked through September 30

Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa in Bonita Springs is celebrating its twenty-fifth anniversary with an exclusive promotion this September!

In honor of the milestone, guests who book will receive 25 percent-off stays at the resort through September 30, 2026. It can be reserved by visiting hyattregencycoconutpoint.com and using the offer code “25for25.”

What to Do

As the resort celebrates 25 years, guests can experience renovated guestrooms, refreshed meeting and event spaces, reimagined restaurants including Tarpon Bay and Tanglewood – A Southern Kitchen, and updates to the resort’s water park. The resort is also undergoing the final phase of a property-wide renovation with updates to its spa. Expected to be completed this fall, the spa updates will introduce refreshed interiors, expanded treatment spaces, and immersive wellness amenities.

Big Hickory Island

One of the resort’s signature experiences is exclusive access to Big Hickory Island. Guests can board a complimentary 15-minute ferry that takes them directly from the resort to the secluded white sand beach. Once on shore, guests receive lounge chairs and shaded umbrellas to fully enjoy their day by the water.

Resort Fun

Back at the resort, spend the day enjoying the water park featuring a lazy river shaded by palm trees, multiple pools, as well as four waterslides designed for guests of all ages. Private cabanas are also available for those seeking an elevated poolside experience. In addition to the water activities, explore cozy fire pits, lawn games, and a lakeside putting green. The resort also provides live music performances in the Belvedere Lounge, as well as golf at the Saltleaf Golf Preserve.

What to Eat

After fun-filled days, enjoy fresh seafood and coastal-inspired cuisine at Tarpon Bay as well as elevated Southern comfort food in a relaxed setting at Tanglewood – A Southern Kitchen.

For more information or to book a stay at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point, visit hyattregencycoconutpoint.com or by call (239) 444-1234.