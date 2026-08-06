Water Workouts with Swim Lessons in Naples

Cool down while burning calories with water aerobics. “Water is the great equalizer,” explains Monica Cardwell, owner of Swim Lessons in Naples. “All different people of different ability levels can be in the same pool together, and everybody can work at their own level and get a great workout.”

She notes exercise in water is also good for people with joint issues or for those recovering from an injury. “The buoyancy of the water, obviously, is a big benefit because there’s not the pounding that takes place on land,” Cardwell says. “I can’t think of anybody who doesn’t benefit from it.”

Cardwell recommends taking a water aerobics class but says you can also try exercises on your own. Simple ones include water jogging, side-stepping, or jumping jacks in the pool. She adds that those unable to swim or who have a fear of water can also benefit from classes. “I’ve had people in my classes who begin with a shallow water workout, and after doing it a number of times, their fear of water lessens,” says Cardwell. “I’ve had people actually swimming by the end. It’s a lot of fun—that’s No. 1.”