The Naples Players KidzAct to Debut Pride and Prejudice

The virtual staging of Jane Austen's classic novel will captivate audiences from July 9 to 11.

The young performers from The Naples Players KidzAct Theatre will bring Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice to the virtual stage beginning Thursday, July 9. The two-day run of Kate Hamill’s adaption of the classic novel will be the second virtual performance debut from The Naples Players since the theatre closed its doors to performances and events on March 12.

KidzAct Theatre performers, under the direction of Jessica Walck, rehearsed and recorded the full length performance during the first months of the closures.

“These young and talented performers rose to the challenge of collaborating remotely and the result is something they, and we, are truly proud of.” said Walck.

Tickets for the virtual performance cost $20 and allow viewers to access the performance for 24 hours on their selected date. Tickets can be purchased here or by calling The Naples Players box office (239) 263-7990.