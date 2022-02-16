“The Peter Max Experience” Comes to Naples

Guests from across the Paradise Coast are invited to immerse themselves into the world of iconic Pop artist Peter Max in “The Peter Max Experience,” on view at Road Show Gallery in The Mercato February 25 through March 6.

The experience’s signature music and art captures the culture of the 1960s and 70s and promises to transport visitors to the era. “The Peter Max Experience” is free and open to the public in a limited engagement presentation. The exhibition opens for previews on February 25, and extends through March 6. The gallery will host three complimentary receptions, two on March 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m., and March 6, from 12 to 3 p.m. All exhibited works are available for acquisition. The events are complimentary and open to the public, but RSVPs are requested by calling 866-900-6699 or emailing rsvp@roadshowcompany.com. Private and virtual appointments are also available upon request.

All CDC Guidelines will be observed.