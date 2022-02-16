Mary Poppins Flies Into Town

Mary Poppins (Elizabeth Marcantonio) will fly onto the Blackburn Hall stage in the The Naples Players‘ production of the beloved story March 2 through April 3. Sponsored by First Foundation Bank, the iconic show features all the magic of the classic Mary Poppins film—including flying actors!

Join young Jane and Michael Banks (Olivia LaChance and Aiden Thayer) on a journey into glittering worlds. You may even find yourself levitating out of your seat to dance with Bert (Bret Poulter) in “Step in Time!” With all the nostalgia of the 1964 film, Mary Poppins says “Practically perfect people never permit sentiment to muddle their feelings,” but adults will find the show irresistibly reminiscent.

The Naples Players (TNP) will work closely with ZFX, a complete provider for all flying effects, to ensure that this magic transports audiences to another world. There will be 2-3 trained staff manning this flight process to ensure that the actors are safe.

Directed and choreographed by Dawn Lebrecht Fornara and musical direction by Charles Fornara, Mary Poppins features an all star cast of Naples favorites, including: Ethan Brendel, Dede Brownlee, Belinda Conigliaro, Nathan Eichhorn, Vivienne Engelmann, Frankie Federico, Lisa Federico, Ava Foley, Jeremy Giovinazzo, Kay Harkins, Lin Hart, Kelsey Lefrenias, Joseph Loiacono, Paul Lopresti, Harry McCartney, Natalie Minter, Abigail Nelson, Les Prebble, Tom Rex, Eileen Reynolds, Brittany Ringsdore, Avery Roschek, Sue Smith, Bonnie Thayer, Norman Toback, Kenny Tran, Lorelai Vega, Lindsey Walsh, Ciaran Welch, and Jack Weld.

A red carpet event open to the public is slated for Wednesday, March 2, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and features local vendors, food, drinks, and live music by Chariot. Additionally, a sensory-friendly performance will be held March 15 at 7:30 p.m.