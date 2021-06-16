The Ultimate Wedding Dress Glow Up

Drama Rama
Command attention in a stylish showstopper that suits your personality
Spring 2021 Haute Couture Flying Bird jacket with layers of upcycled silk velvet and satin paired with wool crêpe and satin cigarette trousers (price upon request), RVDK Ronald Van Der Kemp
Seraphina sparkling tulle ball gown with pleated lantern sleeves and a sheer-paneled corset ($7,440), Galia Lahav, Miami
Majestic 3D floral embroidered tulle gown with cathedral-length train ($12,900), Ines di Santo, Chic Parisien, Coral Gables
Haute Couture white crêpe sheath dress with sculpted gazar flounce (price upon request), Stéphane Rolland
Sheer Chic
The big reveal is lacy, not racy, with fabulous floral details
Gala 510B trumpet gown in blush and ivory sheer silk tulle with floral appliqués and beaded lace ($6,380), Galia Lahav, Miami
Ari silk tulle gown with cascading 3D flowers ($9,790), Mira Zwillinger, Boca Raton Bridal
Ivory V-neck tulle gown with hand-cut and appliquéd petals, leaves, and vines with a silk faille belt and a back bow ($10,990), Oscar de la Renta, special order, Marissa Collections, Naples
Elli low-V-neck silk tulle gown in ivory adorned with scattered sparkling leaf appliqués and floral accents ($9,790), Mira Zwillinger
Hem Gems
Boldly pair a glam front with a statement-making train
Camelia embossed floral brocade gown with elongated high-low trumpet and rose accents ($7,360-$7,705), Ines di Santo, Chic Parisien, Coral Gables
Haute Couture short guipure lace dress with hand-embossed daisies, an attached cape, and a black grosgrain belt (price upon request), Chanel
Volant Dream eco-friendly taffeta gown with tiered volant and train (price upon request), Viktor & Rolf Mariage, Chernaya Bridal House, Miami
Mighty Minis
These dance-ready lovelies are short yet sharp and no less a dress
Blooming floral guipure lace dress with detachable grosgrain waistband (price upon request), Viktor & Rolf Mariage, Chernaya Bridal House, Miami
Gown with hand-embroidered petals ($4,990), Oscar de la Renta, special order, Marissa Collections, Naples
Coeur four-ply silk crêpe halter cut-out mini ($1,840), Ines di Santo, Chic Parisien, Coral Gables
Bowed Over
Tie the knot for a striking exit with sweet, sculptural accents
Bisous draped trumpet gown in Mikado ($3,510), Anne Barge, Couture Bridal, Surfside
Grammercy gown in Mikado with bow and detachable chiffon streamer (approximately $2,158), Justin Alexander Signature, Palm Bridal, Naples
Heart four-ply silk crêpe sheath dress ($4,690), detachable bow train ($1,127), Ines di Santo, Chic Parisien, Coral Gables
Fine Feathers
Wing it with this ultra-fun alternative to routine ruffles
Optic white silk organza gown with ostrich feather trim ($19,990), Oscar de la Renta, special order, Marissa Collections, Naples
Feather bolero/shrug in pale pink ($1,490), Ines di Santo, Chic Parisien, Coral Gables
Great Capes
Float down the aisle for your fashion superhero moment
Donatella B long-sleeve blush and ivory gown with hand-embroidered jasmine flowers ($9,600), blush cape with hand-embroidered jasmine flowers ($1,320), Galia Lahav, Miami
Elspeth ivory crepe gown with crystal embellishments ($5,075), Jenny Packham, Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour
Asymmetric crêpe gown with silk chiffon shoulder overlay in off-white ($3,625), Daalarna Couture, Amable Bridal, Miami
Gala No. 10 ivory gown with beaded lace and corset ($5,940), silk tulle and embellished lace hooded cape ($1,320), Galia Lahav, Miami
