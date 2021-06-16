The Ultimate Wedding Dress Glow Up

For life's most special runway, you’ll need the perfect gown. We unveil seven top bridal trends as romantic as your love story

Drama Rama

Command attention in a stylish showstopper that suits your personality

Spring 2021 Haute Couture Flying Bird jacket with layers of upcycled silk velvet and satin paired with wool crêpe and satin cigarette trousers (price upon request), RVDK Ronald Van Der Kemp

Seraphina sparkling tulle ball gown with pleated lantern sleeves and a sheer-paneled corset ($7,440), Galia Lahav, Miami

Majestic 3D floral embroidered tulle gown with cathedral-length train ($12,900), Ines di Santo, Chic Parisien, Coral Gables

Haute Couture white crêpe sheath dress with sculpted gazar flounce (price upon request), Stéphane Rolland

Sheer Chic

The big reveal is lacy, not racy, with fabulous floral details

Gala 510B trumpet gown in blush and ivory sheer silk tulle with floral appliqués and beaded lace ($6,380), Galia Lahav, Miami

Ari silk tulle gown with cascading 3D flowers ($9,790), Mira Zwillinger, Boca Raton Bridal

Ivory V-neck tulle gown with hand-cut and appliquéd petals, leaves, and vines with a silk faille belt and a back bow ($10,990), Oscar de la Renta, special order, Marissa Collections, Naples

Elli low-V-neck silk tulle gown in ivory adorned with scattered sparkling leaf appliqués and floral accents ($9,790), Mira Zwillinger

Hem Gems

Boldly pair a glam front with a statement-making train

Camelia embossed floral brocade gown with elongated high-low trumpet and rose accents ($7,360-$7,705), Ines di Santo, Chic Parisien, Coral Gables

Haute Couture short guipure lace dress with hand-embossed daisies, an attached cape, and a black grosgrain belt (price upon request), Chanel

Volant Dream eco-friendly taffeta gown with tiered volant and train (price upon request), Viktor & Rolf Mariage, Chernaya Bridal House, Miami

Mighty Minis

These dance-ready lovelies are short yet sharp and no less a dress

Blooming floral guipure lace dress with detachable grosgrain waistband (price upon request), Viktor & Rolf Mariage, Chernaya Bridal House, Miami

Gown with hand-embroidered petals ($4,990), Oscar de la Renta, special order, Marissa Collections, Naples

Coeur four-ply silk crêpe halter cut-out mini ($1,840), Ines di Santo, Chic Parisien, Coral Gables

Bowed Over

Tie the knot for a striking exit with sweet, sculptural accents

Bisous draped trumpet gown in Mikado ($3,510), Anne Barge, Couture Bridal, Surfside

Grammercy gown in Mikado with bow and detachable chiffon streamer (approximately $2,158), Justin Alexander Signature, Palm Bridal, Naples

Heart four-ply silk crêpe sheath dress ($4,690), detachable bow train ($1,127), Ines di Santo, Chic Parisien, Coral Gables

Fine Feathers

Wing it with this ultra-fun alternative to routine ruffles

Optic white silk organza gown with ostrich feather trim ($19,990), Oscar de la Renta, special order, Marissa Collections, Naples

Feather bolero/shrug in pale pink ($1,490), Ines di Santo, Chic Parisien, Coral Gables

Great Capes

Float down the aisle for your fashion superhero moment

Donatella B long-sleeve blush and ivory gown with hand-embroidered jasmine flowers ($9,600), blush cape with hand-embroidered jasmine flowers ($1,320), Galia Lahav, Miami

Elspeth ivory crepe gown with crystal embellishments ($5,075), Jenny Packham, Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour

Asymmetric crêpe gown with silk chiffon shoulder overlay in off-white ($3,625), Daalarna Couture, Amable Bridal, Miami

Gala No. 10 ivory gown with beaded lace and corset ($5,940), silk tulle and embellished lace hooded cape ($1,320), Galia Lahav, Miami