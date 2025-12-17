Three Age-Worthy Wines

When most of our customers think about cellaring bottles for the long haul, the usual suspects come to mind: Bordeaux’s structured Cabernets and Merlots, Burgundy’s ethereal Pinot Noirs, and Napa Valley’s powerhouse Cabernets. These regions have earned their reputation for producing wines that evolve beautifully over decades. But some of the most rewarding bottles come from less-expected places. While everyone chases the blue-chip stalwarts, three styles are quietly aging into something spectacular:

Cru Beaujolais should be in any serious cellar. Forget everything you know about Beaujolais Nouveau—the 10 crus produce Gamay-based wines with serious aging potential. While lovely in their youth, these wines reveal earthy, Burgundy-like depth after 10 to 15 years.

Franciacorta , Italy’s answer to Champagne, is another hidden treasure. Made in the same method, these sparkling wines are built for the long haul. After a decade or so, they develop bakery-like richness and make for truly meditative sipping.

Chablis may seem obvious, but many people drink it too soon. We do love young, vivacious Chablis, but delayed gratification can pay off. True Chablis—especially Premier and Grand Cru bottlings—transforms dramatically with age.

The beauty of these three styles lies not just in their aging potential but also their accessibility. While top Bordeaux and Burgundy prices have skyrocketed, exceptional examples of Cru Beaujolais, Franciacorta, and Chablis remain relatively affordable, making them perfect for building an age-worthy cellar without breaking the bank.

2013 Daniel-Etienne Defaix Chablis Premier Cru Vaillons. This classy Chablis producer’s Premier Cru Vaillons showcases the edge and mineral intensity that make great Chablis so compelling with age.

2015 Barone Pizzini Brut Naturae Franciacorta DOCG. As Lombardy’s pioneering organic Franciacorta producer, Barone Pizzini displays its craftsmanship in the glass, offering a sparkling sip that is deeply flavored, aromatic, and intense.

2023 Château Thivin Côte de Brouilly. A benchmark producer in Côte de Brouilly, Château Thivin creates Gamay-based wines that capture the granite terroir’s potential for graceful aging. Wait 10 years, and this wine might taste like that Grand Cru Burgundy that global collectors covet.