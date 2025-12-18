Indulge in a White Truffle and Barolo Wine Dinner

On December 28, chef Gavin Kaysen of The Merchant Room at Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort, will host an evening celebrating Piedmont’s most prized culinary treasures: white truffle and Barolo wine.

The experience will feature a four-course menu showcasing the white Alba truffle, all paired with Barolo wines. Kaysen and Head Sommelier, Zach Byers, will share insights into the artistry behind each pairing as they guide diners through the evening.

White Alba truffle and Barolo wines are celebrated for their bold, complex flavors. The menu will feature selections from some of Piedmont’s most esteemed vineyards alongside hidden gems, each paired with Kaysen’s truffle-infused creations.

The evening’s menu includes:

Amuse

White Truffle & Oeuf: Soft scrambled egg, aged Beemster gouda foam, and crispy potato, paired with Bruno Giacometto Erbaluce di Calusa Metodo Classico NV.

First Course

White Truffle & Lobster: Poached lobster tail, smoked dashi, celeriac, and parsnip, paired with 2023 Oddero Monlia “Derthona” Colli Tortonessi Timorasso.

Second Course

White Truffle & Cappellacci Pasta: Fontina filled pasta, wild mushrooms, fines herbs, paired with 2021 Luigi Giordano “Cavanna” Barbaresco.

Third Course

White Truffle & Creekstone Prime Tenderloin: Sauce vin jaune, broccolini, and white truffle layered pommes anna, paired with 2006 Oddero Barolo Vignarionda Riserva.

Dessert

La Truffle Blanche: Smoky Madagascar vanilla white truffle, whiskey ice cream, and pinenuts, paired with La Miraja “La Ribota” Ruche Chinato.

The dinner will take place at 6 p.m. and is $920 per person, plus taxes and gratuity. A limited number of seats are available and can be reserved by calling the restaurant at 239-944-7670 or booking online at Open Table.