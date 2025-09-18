Three Standout South American Wines to Try

Chile and Argentina make remarkable, honest wines of superb quality and great value. Due to the climatic differences within each country, the diversity of wine styles can be both head-spinning and inspiring. While Malbec is the most well-known grape grown in Argentina, you can also find ethereal Pinots that rival the holy grail of red Burgundy. In the Central Valley of Chile, you often stumble across common French red and white grapes. Farther south, you will find rarer red varietals such as Carignan, Pais, and Cinsault. Here are a few South American standouts to try now.

2022 Ana Maria Cumsille Cinsault, Chile

Cinsault is often grown in the South of France but rarely seen in Chile. It produces a medium-bodied, peppery, smooth red.

2023 Bodegas Chacra Barda Pinot Noir, Argentina

In the cooler subzone of Patagonia, Chacra crafts some of the most elegant, perfumed, and subtly complex Pinots outside of France.

2024 Matias Riccitelli Hey Malbec, Argentina

Despite Malbec’s French origins, it is most commonly associated with Argentina. Here, the grape ripens perfectly, yielding a wine of great power and weight. The ideal steak wine, Matias’ Malbec is an opaque, black-fruited beauty with intense impact on the palate.