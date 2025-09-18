Locally Grown Pineberries are Blushing Beauties

Looking to add dazzle to a cocktail, grazing board, or salad? Consider the pineberry. This relative newcomer to the fruit display is shaped like a small strawberry with white flesh, a blushing pink-and-white exterior, and showy red seeds. These cute fruits are the result of crossing white strawberries from Japan with conventional red ones from Florida.

Their name comes from their subtle pineapple aftertaste, best discerned when the berries are allowed to sit out for 30 minutes to warm. That said, beware. Leaving this delicacy out of the fridge too long will abbreviate shelf life, which is shorter than that of its ruddy relatives. Nutritionally speaking, pineberries are like strawberries, serving as a good source of vitamin C, phosphorus, and folic acid.

Though there are multiple growers and shippers, Wish Farms, a Florida-based family-run business, is one of the largest in the United States and its Pink-A-Boo berries are sold in multiple markets locally, including at Publix, Aldi, Whole Foods, and more.