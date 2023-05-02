Toast to the Kentucky Derby in Naples

Naples Therapeutic Riding Center will welcome equine sport lovers to the 2023 Kentucky Derby Party May 6, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. in the center’s Round Arena.

Guests will toast to the “greatest two minutes in sports” at the annual affair with a complementary glass of Champagne. The race kicks off at approximately 6:50 p.m., and Naples Therapeutic Riding Center will live stream the race on four big screen televisions inside the venue.

Place your bets on the evening’s victor by bidding on Naples Therapeutic Riding Center’s horses representing the thoroughbreds competing in Louisville. The winning horse’s owner will take home 50 percent of the money raised, while the other half benefits the center’s programs. The party will also boast raffles, “Best Hat” and “Crazy Pants” contests, hors d’oeurvres, dinner, an open bar, and more.

Individual tickets are $250. To purchase tickets or for more information, email admin@ntrc.org or call (239) 596-2988.