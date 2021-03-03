TPC Treviso Bay Gets a Makeover

From late March to Oct. 27, 2020, TPC Treviso Bay underwent major renovations. Now that the private 18-hole golf resort, located in the gated community of Treviso Bay, is open with grounds improvements, it has experienced an uptick in course play. “People are definitely seeking outdoor activities,” says Scott Bertrand, the club’s General Manager.

TPC Treviso Bay is a member of the National Golf Foundation, and according to the organization’s rounds report, golf rounds are up 30% in 2020 verses 2019, he says. “And we’re seeing that same thing here—where there’s definitely a pent-up demand to get outside and play golf. The sport has been a wonderful escape from COVID-19, because it is one of the safest games we can play and one of the safest ways to get exercise and get outside and enjoy the beautiful Southwest Florida weather.” In addition to strenuous health and safety protocols, golfers can expect to see redesigned bunkers and greens and updated landscaping. Not only will these $3 million enhancements improve the visual appeal of the course, but performance can be smoother and speedier with the addition of TifEagle Bermuda grass.