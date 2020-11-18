Turkey to Go

If you can’t face cooking this Thanksgiving and still don’t feel confident celebrating at a restaurant, The Local has a solution for you.

Chef Jeff Mitchell and his team are preparing a special farm-to-table Thanksgiving dinner to help readers get into the holiday spirit. They’re offering turkey from Joyce Farms, housemade gravy, Inyoni Farms squash and sourdough stuffing with sage, cranberry sauce with Darjeeling tea and orange zest, and potato gratin—all for $24. The special runs from through Wednesday, November 25th. The Local will be closed on Thanksgiving day.

For those planning to dine at The Local during the month of November, the restaurant will be celebrating distinctive Napa Valley wines as part of their U.S. Wine Tour dinner specials. Chef Jeff and his team have paired three curated wines from this world-famous region with their seasonal dishes:

Fried Squash Blossoms, Stuffed with Ricotta, Mozzarella, Romano and Spicy Marinara $15

Sauvignon Blanc, St. Supery, Napa Valley, CA 2018/19 $11

Napa Pizza- Balsamic Glazed Onions, Gorgonzola, Pickled Figs, Arugula, Pancetta $19

Chardonnay, Stags’ Leap, Napa Valley, CA 2018 $17

Grilled Lamb Chops- Bordelaise, Crimini Mushrooms, Parsley and Truffle Oil $36

Cain Cuvee, “NV16”, Napa Valley, CA $17

To follow the monthly selections for The Local’s U.S. Wine Tour, go to thelocalnaples.com.