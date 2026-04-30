Two Tours, One Competition

Who: LPGA and PGA tour
What: Grant Thornton Invitational
Where: Tiburón Golf Club, Naples
Photos by Nick Shirghio
The only mixed team event on the schedules of the LPGA and PGA Tour took place the second weekend in December. The winners of the three-day competition were Andrew Novak and Lauren Coughlin, who finished at a record 28 under par for a three-stroke victory.
Who: LPGA and PGA tour
What: Grant Thornton Invitational
Where: Tiburón Golf Club, Naples
Photos by Nick Shirghio
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