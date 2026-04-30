Two Tours, One Competition

The only mixed team event on the schedules of the LPGA and PGA Tour took place the second weekend in December. The winners of the three-day competition were Andrew Novak and Lauren Coughlin, who finished at a record 28 under par for a three-stroke victory.

By
-

Who: LPGA and PGA tour

What: Grant Thornton Invitational

Where: Tiburón Golf Club, Naples

Photos by Nick Shirghio

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR