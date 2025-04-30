Vacation Vibes in the Seas the Day Cocktail

The White Lotus and the Four Seasons have a long history: all three seasons of the HBO original series were filmed at Four Seasons resorts around the world, including the most recent one, which premiered in February and was shot at the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui in Thailand. But fans don’t have to travel far to experience The White Lotus firsthand. Max, HBO’s streaming platform, and the Four Seasons have launched a global partnership that will transport guests to the beaches of Thailand, Italy, Hawaii, and all the luxe destinations in between.

Through May 16, registered Four Seasons guests can enjoy the new Poolside Escape cabanas, designed with transportive decor and jet-set glamour. The cabanas’ menu features drinks evocative of the show’s iconic locations. A standout is The Scarlet Palm, a signature cocktail exclusive to the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach. This mai tai–inspired concoction embodies the resort’s refined yet relaxed elegance, blending notes of lavender, coconut, and citrus with aged rum. Binge The White Lotus at home while savoring a similar sip: the Seas the Day.

Seas the Day

Ingredients

1 1 / 2 oz. Diplomático Rum

oz. Diplomático Rum 1 / 2 oz. Cointreau

oz. Cointreau 1 oz. lime juice, freshly squeezed

1 oz. coconut water

1 / 2 oz. blackberry lavender syrup (recipe below)

oz. blackberry lavender syrup (recipe below) 1 / 2 oz. orgeat

oz. orgeat 1 / 2 oz. Zacapa Dark Rum

oz. Zacapa Dark Rum Lime wheel and a blackberry to garnish

Add the Diplomático Rum, Cointreau, lime juice, coconut water, blackberry lavender syrup, and orgeat to a shaker with crushed ice and shake lightly. Pour into a glass. Float the dark rum over the top. Garnish with a lime wheel and a blackberry.

Blackberry Lavender Syrup Ingredients

1 cup water

1 cup blackberries

1 cup organic agave

2 tbsp. dried lavender buds

Combine the ingredients in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Take off heat after 10 minutes and let cool. Strain into a jar using a fine mesh strainer and the back of a spoon to mash the berries and release their juices. Refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.