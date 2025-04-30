Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Across Naples

We have our neighbors to the southwest to thank for Cinco de Mayo. Celebrating the remarkable 1862 victory of the Mexican Army over the French in the Battle of Puebla, May 5 is celebrated with parades, food, drink, cultural displays, and the occasional battle re-enactment in Mexico. As with most holidays in the United States, the focus is squarely on the food and drink. Any Mexican restaurant worth its margarita-rim salt will host a Cinco de Mayo party—cerveza, tacos—you get the idea.

For a Florida-style celebration, check out 5 O’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill at Compass Hotel By Margaritaville Naples. The festivities include complimentary salsa and chips with the order of a margarita flight. There will be festive music to enjoy as well. Unidos in Naples is commemorating the holiday, too, with taco specials, tequila tastings, margaritas, a live DJ, and more.

If you can’t make a Cinco de Mayo celebration, celebrate with your favorite salsa this month. According to the National Calendar Day website, May is also National Salsa Month. Whether you prefer your salsa mild or hot, smooth or chunky, options abound when it comes to this versatile and typically healthy culinary staple.