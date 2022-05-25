Vineyards Courses Being Redesigned

Kipp Schulties Golf Design is leading major renovations for both of Vineyards Country Club’s 18-hole championship golf courses—the first since opening 30 years ago. Revitalization at the South Course, which has hosted PGA Tour Champions events, will begin in April 2023, with the North Course following in 2024. The yardage of both courses will be expanded from the professional tees, greens will be rebuilt and enlarged, and fairways will be recontoured to enhance play- ability and pace of play, according to Vineyards Co-owner Michael Procacci Jr. These renovations are the latest in a series of extensive structural and aesthetic upgrades at the 1,600-member club. The 2,700-home community in North Naples opened in 1988.