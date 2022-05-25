A Crowd Favorite Comes to The Naples Players

Something Rotten, the crowd favorite musical farce, will take the stage in Blackburn Hall at The Naples Players June 22 to July 24.

Sponsored by Stock Development, Something Rotten was hailed by The New York Times as “the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years!”

Set in the 1590s, Nick Bottom (Mark Vanagas) and his brother, Nigel (Eduardo Marin), are desperate to write a hit play, but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing, and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s first musical. But amid the excitement of opening night, the brothers realize that reaching the top means being “true to thine own self and all that jazz.”

“Something Rotten has something for everyone,” says director and choreographer Dawn Lebrecht-Fornara. “If you hate Shakespeare, you’ll love it. If you love Shakespeare, you’ll love it. If you hate musicals, you’ll love it. If you love musicals, you’ll love it.”

Lebrecht-Fornara will be joined by Music Director Charles Fornara to lead an all-star ensemble cast of Naples favorites, including: Brad Brenner, Jamielynn Bucci, Joe Byrne, Adam Fasano, Jeremy Giovinazzo, Ralph Krumins, Eduardo Marin, Erica Sample, Mark Vanagas, and Jack Weld in the principal roles. The ensemble features: Gaby Alezard, Santiago Alezard, Leonard Allen, Brian Boland, Mckenna Cloud, Jillian Cossetta, Luke Danni, Maxine Danni, Frankie Federico, Jacob Feltman, Naphtailda Jean-Charles, Jillian Keith, Kelsey Lafrenais, Thomas Richardson, Sophia Rissi, Kenny Tran, Preslie True, Lorelai Vega, and Ciaran Welch in the ensemble.

A red carpet event will kick off the play’s run on June 22, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event is open to the public and will feature local vendors, food, drinks, and live music by Chariot.

Performances of Something Rotten will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Both general public and season tickets are on sale for $47 at the The Naples Players Box Office. Click here or call the box office at (239) 263-7990 for more information.