Volkswagen’s All-Electric ID. Buzz is a Retro Ride

Break out the tie-dye, groovy boho pants, and pop a little Mamas and the Papas in the eight-track for some California Dreamin’. We’re going back, baby, back to the swinging sixties.

Well, that’s the feeling I got every time I clambered aboard Volkswagen’s brand new ID.Buzz, the spiritual successor to the Little Miss Sunshine VW Microbus.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock on Tristan da Cunha, you’ll know that VW has brought back the iconic bus as an all-electric, smiley-faced, family-friendly, people-carrier.

It’s taken a while. After teasing us with endless “concepts,” then taking a year to introduce a U.S.-friendly, three-row, long-wheelbase version of the European model, the ID. Buzz finally went on sale, albeit in teeny numbers, last fall.

Now with more arriving on dealer lots, I felt it my duty to take a closer look and see what all the “buzz” and somewhat lofty price tags were all about.

So, behold our 2025 ID. Buzz Pro S 4Motion tester, in delicious Mahi Green and Candy White two-tone, with cool 20-inch rims and more head-turning power than Brad Pitt at the F1 movie premiere.

While Buzz pricing starts at $61,545 for the Pro S, our loaded tester stickered at a non-trivial $70,540. Yikes.

Did I love it? Despite the hefty price tag, that would be a boundless, jumbo-sized, overwhelming yes. I love the shape, the design, the interior, and the fact that it’s all-electric.

Most important, I loved the way it drives. This thing is more fun than a ride on Cheetah Hunt at Busch Gardens. Step on the right pedal and whoosh, you’re slingshotting from standstill to 60 miles per hour in around 6.5 seconds. And in complete silence.

Our tester was the single-motor version, with a rear-mounted 282-horsepower electric motor juiced by a 91 kWh lithium-ion battery under the floor. Pay extra for the 4Motion version and you get a second motor at the front for a combined 335 horseys and 0-to-60 sprinting in 5.5 seconds.

Yes, the EPA-estimated full-charge range of 234 miles won’t win any prizes. With all that space inside, you thought they could have added a few extra batteries to add more range. But find a 200 kW DC fast charger and you can go from 10 to 80 percent charge in around 30 minutes.

With that battery pack close to ground level for a low center of gravity, and steering as precise as McDreamy’s scalpel, the Buzz can buzz around the curves like an oversized Mazda Miata.

It is a riot to drive. From the elevated Amazon delivery van driving position to the zippy mid-range torque and the firm-ish, low-roll ride. And the reaction from friends and family who come along for the ride is just priceless.

That said, the thing is huge and takes up a lot of real estate of the road. It’s a little like driving a full-size pick-up or extended wheelbase Cadillac Escalade.

Seeing the shorter-wheelbase versions in Europe recently, I think it’s a pity Volkswagen didn’t offer both short and long versions here in the US.

But those expanded dimensions make it a master of the Buzz’s intended mission to carry seven or eight people in absolute stretch-out comfort.

Slide open those minivan-esque side doors, step inside, and the second-row captain’s chairs are like oversized La-Z-Boys. Back in the third row, we haven’t seen this kind of legroom since a prom-night Town Car.

And the interior fixtures and fittings, the cool Scan Design-like materials, and the terrific fit and finish go a long way in justifying the lofty price tag.

No, VW’s ID. Buzz magic bus won’t be for everyone. The adulation from fellow motorists and pedestrians, the finger points, the waves, and constant selfies can get wearing.

But the too-cute retro design aside, this new Buzz is a terrific all-round family hauler and a fun-driving EV. A Magic Bus indeed.