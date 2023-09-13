Middle School Saturdays Arrive at The Naples Players

The Naples Players will unveil Middle School Saturdays, a series of three classes geared toward students aged 11 to 14 years with interests in the performing arts, on September 23. These day-long training opportunities will feature instruction in voice, jazz, and tap from industry professionals.

The classes—Melody Makers, Musical Theatre Dance Styles, and Introduction to Tap—will run for eight Saturdays, from September 23 to November 18.

Melody Makers focuses on building a foundation of music skills needed in an ensemble setting and in learning a show. Complete with instruction on sight reading sheet music, basic music theory fundamentals, and acapella and harmony training, this class teaches singing tips and tricks that will help students navigate their voices and learn shows faster. Taught by vocal instructor Angelina Sozio and composer Johnny Serafino, this class will end in a showcase allowing students to demonstrate and apply their new skills. This class runs from 12 to 2 p.m. and is $450.

Musical Theatre Dance Styles will help students to develop strong dance technique, specifically in jazz and musical theatre stylings. Taught by Shannon O’Bryan, students will be exposed to multiple styles of musical theatre dance repertoire from some of the greatest musicals in the last 100 years. This class runs from 2 to 3 p.m. and is $150.

Introduction to Tap teaches foundational tap skills through high-energy choreography. Instructed by O’Bryan, students will be able to successfully tap some of their favorite original Broadway choreography. This class runs from 3 to 4 p.m. and is $150.

Middle School Saturdays sessions are valued at $770. Students who sign up for all three classes will receive a $170 discount, which reduces the total to $600 for eight Saturdays of intense, fun, and technical theatre training.

All skill levels are welcome to participate in Middle School Saturdays. Support from The Brooks and Joan Fortune Family Foundation allows The Naples Players to offer needs-based scholarships. Contact Maya Kleinsorge for more information at 239-434-7340 ext. 136, or mkleinsorge@naplesplayers.org. For more information, visit naplesplayers.org.